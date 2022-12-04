Home News Pd, Schlein’s race starts: “I want to become a secretary, with us a new story”
Pd, Schlein’s race starts: “I want to become a secretary, with us a new story”

Pd, Schlein’s race starts: “I want to become a secretary, with us a new story”

The Pd deputy will challenge Bonaccini-Nardella: the congress is not a showdown

Elly Schlein on the field for the secretary of the Pd. «If we do it together, I’m here, I won’t back down, let’s build this candidacy together to demonstrate that I can become the secretary of the new Democratic Party. Together with you, I want to become the secretary of the new Democratic Party,” said the Democratic Party deputy during the “Parte da Noi” event convened in Rome to announce her candidacy to succeed Enrico Letta. On the pitch he will find the Bonaccini-Nardella duo.

“We are here to start a collective process for a contribution to the reconstruction of a new Democratic Party that we need – said Schlein -. This constituent process is an opportunity. We bring our proposals. We are not here to play an identity showdown game, but to play the new Democratic Party, keep the community together and safeguard its pluralism, its diversity, but without giving up a clear, understandable and coherent identity. It is not a challenge to read in the division between reformism and radicalism, there is a common ground: how to change the neoliberal development model that has proved unsustainable».

