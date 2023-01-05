Home News Pd, towards an agreement between the candidates: primaries on 26 February. Letta brakes: “The direction will decide”
News

Pd, towards an agreement between the candidates: primaries on 26 February. Letta brakes: “The direction will decide”

by admin
Pd, towards an agreement between the candidates: primaries on 26 February. Letta brakes: “The direction will decide”

The Pd primaries are postponed by a week, to February 26. At least this is what the party leadership, convened for Wednesday 11 January at 12, should certify.
From what is informally reported by sources close to the candidates, the latter would have reached an agreement to postpone the appointment, also to avoid it being too close to the date of the regional elections of 12 and 13 February. Stefano Bonaccini, Elly Schlein, Paola De Micheli and Gianni Cuperlo – as far as we learn – would therefore have found this shared solution. Sources from the Nazarene report, however, that for the secretary dem Enrico Letta the primaries at the moment remain fixed for 19 February next. Any postponement will be decided during the party leadership meeting to be held between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Letta holds back: “The date for the primaries remains that of February 19 in line with what has already been decided,” sources from the Nazarene explain. “Eventually it will be next week’s management to evaluate the candidates’ requests, since the management itself has been delegated by the national assembly to manage the traffic jam created by the imminent vote for the renewal of the 4 regional administrations”.

See also  Ivrea, fear of a gas leak

You may also like

A snowfall will not be enough to save...

Damage from the Covid pandemic, the 2022 tender...

Zhang Wenhong: Quickly launch a “battle” led by...

Social housing, the new tender is ready. All...

The 337th Meeting of the Leading Group for...

Ex Ilva, a 5-year-old boy from the Tamburi...

Xinmin Q&A｜Do the new crown antiviral drugs conflict...

Easy licenses, an organization dismantled: it favored foreigners...

It is rumored that the Shanghai hospital “collapsed”...

The stork is waiting, in Belluno only yesterday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy