The Pd primaries are postponed by a week, to February 26. At least this is what the party leadership, convened for Wednesday 11 January at 12, should certify.

From what is informally reported by sources close to the candidates, the latter would have reached an agreement to postpone the appointment, also to avoid it being too close to the date of the regional elections of 12 and 13 February. Stefano Bonaccini, Elly Schlein, Paola De Micheli and Gianni Cuperlo – as far as we learn – would therefore have found this shared solution. Sources from the Nazarene report, however, that for the secretary dem Enrico Letta the primaries at the moment remain fixed for 19 February next. Any postponement will be decided during the party leadership meeting to be held between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Letta holds back: “The date for the primaries remains that of February 19 in line with what has already been decided,” sources from the Nazarene explain. “Eventually it will be next week’s management to evaluate the candidates’ requests, since the management itself has been delegated by the national assembly to manage the traffic jam created by the imminent vote for the renewal of the 4 regional administrations”.