PDL-145T: Some schools will be operational from September in Lupatapata – Capsud.net

PDL-145T: Some schools will be operational from September in Lupatapata

PDL-145T: Some schools will be operational from September in Lupatapata

The development of the DRC from below is increasingly becoming a reality. Several achievements, like the schools built in Kasaï-Oriental bear witness to this.

According to Radio Okapi, the territory of Lupatapata has already benefited from 3 schools. According to the source, these infrastructures, which meet international standards, are ready to welcome students next September.

Questioned by our colleagues about these works, the beneficiaries affirmed their satisfaction. This, before remembering the state in which these schools were.

«I am very happy with these infrastructures. Before, students studied in poor conditions. The building you see here, we made with bamboo, vines and earth, we didn’t even have a painting».

What you need to know about the 145 territories development program

This project is an initiative of President Félix Tshisekedi who wants to empower the territories of the DR Congo. But also, to fight against poverty and social inequalities. this program is estimated at more than 1.5 billion dollars.

It is executed by three structures, namely: UNDP, BCECO and CFEF.

Emongo Gerome

