PDM's decision to boycott the three-member bench of the Supreme Court

PDM’s decision to boycott the three-member bench of the Supreme Court

All PDM parties have decided to boycott the three-member bench of the Supreme Court and have said that not accepting the demand of the full court is against the demands of justice.
Web Desk: In the meeting of the coalition parties chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the case related to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was discussed in detail. It would be contrary to the requirements of justice, all political parties would be made formal parties in the case.
The meeting held in Lahore continued for more than 3 hours, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and other leaders participated in the meeting while the leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif in London. Attended via video link.
Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan and other leaders attended the meeting to assist Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Briefing was given.
On the occasion of the meeting, all the participants discussed the overall political and constitutional situation of the country, apart from this, specially the situation in the Supreme Court, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections were also consulted, various issues including legal proceedings on the possible situation. Options were considered.

