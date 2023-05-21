PDP, they are bad for the pupils: facilitating everything makes them eternal children. Letter

Sent by Mario Bocola – PDPs (Personalized Learning Plans) can be certified and non-certified. In recent times, schools have been exaggerating a bit with the preparation of PDPs.

And it is becoming a real “PDP fad” because this teaching tool presupposes the minimum objectives, simplified tests, scheduled written and oral tests, in short, a sort of panacea to make pupils’ lives easier and easier.

Learning standards are lowered and everything is leveled off, which is ruining the school system and, as a consequence, serious damage is being done to the country.

In other times PDPs were a taboo and, therefore, students were “forced” to study in order to deserve promotion, because the latter must be considered a sort of reward for the commitment, constancy and study that the student he demonstrated for the entire school year. Now, however, everything is turned upside down.

If the student has shortcomings in various disciplines and has learning difficulties or has a socio-cultural disadvantage, the PDP comes to the rescue, where everything is simplified and reduced to the bone without the slightest effort on the part of the student.

All this causes damage to the country system and to the pupil who, once out of the world of school, will not be able to face the difficulties that the real world presents and they experience a situation of controlled or uncontrolled discomfort.

We accustom students to overcome the difficulties they encounter on their own and become aware of their limits.

Facilitating and simplifying everything, as parents want, and not allowing their children to pass the bar without help does not make them grow and mature but keeps them “eternal” children.