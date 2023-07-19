Peace from agriculture and tourism

Within the framework of the development of the Sustainable Agriculture and Tourism project for the Consolidation of Peace in Colombia, the Diario del Huila spoke with Nicola Michelón, national coordinator of the initiative, who highlighted the good results of the work in various municipalities of Huila.

By: Gloria Camargo

Nicola Michelón, national coordinator of the Sustainable Agriculture and Tourism Project for the Consolidation of Peace in Colombia, has announced the significant advances achieved by this initiative financed by the Italian government and implemented by the IILA (Italo-Latin American Institute), the project counts with the support of the Seine and the Government of Huila.

The fundamental objective of the project “Sustainable agriculture and tourism for the consolidation of peace in Colombia” is to promote sustainable development and greater social inclusion in three territories that have suffered social and economic disruptions caused by the armed conflict: Huila, Cauca and Antioch.

It should be remembered that these territories have been selected in accordance with the strategic guidelines established by the Colombian government after the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016.

targeting

The focus of the project, according to Michelón, focuses on enhancing the competitiveness of rural economies through the provision of machinery, the transfer of knowledge and good practices, and the promotion of training for young people, women and vulnerable sectors of the population.

“It seeks to introduce innovations in products and processes in various sectors of the local economy, with special emphasis on precision agriculture, citrus waste processing, and specialty coffee,” said the Coordinator.

Photos supplied.

In the case of precision agriculture, a “supply chain” approach will be implemented with the aim of increasing productivity and product quality. Technical assistance will be provided to farmers in the use of advanced technologies and the adoption of good agricultural practices will be promoted. Likewise, the processing and marketing of agricultural products is encouraged to add value to the production chain.

On the other hand, the project also aims to promote sustainable tourism, valuing the natural resources of each territory, where it seeks to develop tourism products that highlight the beauty and uniqueness of each region, promoting responsible tourism that respects the environment, contributing to diversify the local economy and generate employment in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the sustainable agriculture and tourism project for the consolidation of peace in Colombia is presented as a unique opportunity to promote economic and social development in areas affected by the armed conflict.

Work in the territory

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, Nicola Michelón, national coordinator, revealed the progress and specific approaches of this initiative in the department of Huila.

Michelón highlighted that special attention has been paid to the development of activities in three key sectors: sustainable agriculture, tourism and institutional strengthening. The project has been carried out in collaboration with the regional centers of the Seine located in Angostura de Campoalegre, Garzón and Pitalito in Yamboró.

“In Campoalegre, activities related to sustainable agriculture have been implemented. This implies the adoption of responsible and environmentally friendly agricultural practices, with the aim of promoting food security and sustainable production in the region”, he explained.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that “in Garzón, work has been done to strengthen the coffee and tourism sector. The project seeks to boost the quality and productivity of coffee, as well as promote sustainable tourism in the area, taking advantage of natural and cultural resources to attract visitors and generate economic opportunities.

And finally, he highlighted that “for his part, in Pitalito he has focused on strengthening the coffee sector. This implies providing training and technical support to coffee producers, with the aim of improving the quality of the beans, increasing productivity and promoting commercialization both nationally and internationally.”

He also pointed out that work has been done on the development of the Tatacoa Desert, in the north of Huila, in collaboration with the SENA and the Government of Huila. “The objective is to strengthen the institutions and the municipalities of this region, as well as develop a joint strategy for the tourist and economic development of this area that shares similar characteristics with the south of Tolima,” he pointed out.



Project development

The development of this project has been carried out for three years, after the peace agreement signed in 2016, therefore the government of Colombia as well as the government of Italy identified Huila as one of the departments most affected by violence, for which reason It is pertinent to have the contribution of international cooperation.

Likewise, this work has developed several objectives, achieving results such as “in the field of coffee, where a laboratory has been developed in Garzón that is in its final stage. In addition, comprehensive training has been carried out with Italian experts, which has allowed the certification of instructors in the renowned international SCA program. Likewise, a processing plant has been established to process the coffee produced in the region, which will be inaugurated on July 26 in Pitalito,” he pointed out.

The official also pointed out that “in terms of tourism, thanks to the collaboration between the SENA and the Government of Huila, the Magic Coffee Route has been created, an agroecological corridor that has significantly promoted this industry in the region.

A 70% increase in tourism has been achieved in the center of Huila, compared to previous times when it was concentrated mainly in the Tatacoa Desert and San Agustín.

This result is the fruit of a close articulation between the Seine and the Government. During last Easter, there was an even greater increase in visitors in this corridor, which demonstrates the success of the strategies implemented. In addition, events have been held, such as the Bicycle Tourism Tour, which have attracted more than 4,000 people to the Magic Route, generating a significant economic impact, ”he pointed out.

Michelón, in turn, highlighted that “both in tourism and in agriculture, the development of family farming has been promoted. Farmers have had the opportunity to combine their agricultural activities with tourism, which has allowed an increase in family income.

Within the framework of the sustainable agriculture project, more than 700 families have benefited, diversifying their production and finding in horticulture a source of balanced nutrition and additional income. This project is not only promoting new economies, but it is also encouraging the cultivation of legal products, thus contributing to the consolidation of a peaceful Colombia”, he stated.

Finally, the national coordinator of the project, Nicola Michelón, was satisfied with the achievements so far and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Italian government, the IILA, ​​the SENA and the Government of Huila for the success of this initiative.

In Pitalito, he has focused on strengthening the coffee sector, providing training and technical support to coffee producers.

“Joint work and the focus on sustainable development and social inclusion have been essential to promote the consolidation of peace in the department of Huila. With each advance, a more prosperous and equitable future is being built for local communities, demonstrating the transformative power of sustainable agriculture and tourism,” he said.

