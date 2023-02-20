A major brand DEBATE will begin in Congress once the Petro government files next week or the following the bill that sets out the new rules for the submission to justice of multi-crime criminal structures, such as ‘Clan del Golfo’, ‘ The Pachenca’ or the recurrences of the Farc, who call themselves the ‘New Marquetalia’ and are under the command of the former chief negotiator alias “Iván Márquez”.

As is well known, these factions, with which the Petro government has ceasefire agreements in force since January 1, are not recognized as having any political status and, therefore, have to be tried by ordinary courts and not by the transitional, as it did happen in the case of the Farc (which is prosecuted under the canons of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace – JEP) or it could happen with the ELN or the dissidents of the Farc, organizations that the Executive does catalog as subversive. In fact, with the former there is already a negotiating table and with the latter they have just agreed on a specific ceasefire protocol.

The project, explained this week by the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, as well as by Senator Ariel Ávila (Green Alliance) and the representative to the Chamber Alirio Uribe Muñoz (Historical Pact), broadly outlines a scheme of “subjection and dismantling high-impact criminal structures, which contemplates effective jail sentences without discounts or redemption, prosecution by ordinary justice and guarantees of reparation to the victims.”

Specifically, the initiative, which has already been reviewed by President Gustavo Petro and presented to the National Criminal Policy Council, creates a flexible and collective framework for submission to justice (today it only exists individually) so that this type of multicrime structures deliver their weapons, routes, illicit goods and cease any criminal action and territorial control.

Thus, the leaders and middle managers will be sentenced to effective prison terms between six and eight years, without the right to house arrest, probation, 72-hour leave, or redemption of sentences for work and study. Once the effective sentence in prison has been completed, they will have four years of probation, during which time they must carry out activities to restore the social fabric and aimed at repairing the communities affected by their criminal actions.

They must deliver assets of illicit origin to repair the victims and they will be allowed to keep up to 6% of their value, as established today in the Asset Forfeiture Law.

In terms of extradition, the bill does not affect or alter the current rules in this regard. Likewise, the creation of a special jurisdiction or new procedures is not contemplated. There will be mechanisms to detect ‘colados’. Likewise, in order to access the benefits, it is imperative that the members of these organizations acknowledge their responsibility in all crimes, contribute to the truth and reparation of the victims, and participate in reintegration programs.

Is not the same

Given that Osuna indicated that many of these mechanisms have their precedent in the Justice and Peace Law (975 of 2005), which was applied for the demobilization of paramilitaries in the Uribe government (imposing a principal penalty of eight years), EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with former Attorney General Luis Camilo Osorio, a key player in the preparation of said norm.

“Let’s tell the minister, with all respect, consideration and admiration, that they are completely different. That precisely there they are starting from the same plate that they opposed. At that time we said that dissidence was equal to insurgency. And they said no. Here we are talking about a third factor, which are criminals, common criminals… Let’s tell the minister that it is the opposite. That all those things that they opposed at the time, that they only accepted for subversives, as a letter of marque that they could do whatever they wanted, at this moment the regime is being changed and they say: for the ‘total peace’ let’s forgive everyone. Be careful, be careful, because the criminals continue to be criminals or they pour into others who have not been criminals and who are going to replace the empty spaces, ”Osorio explained.

Regarding the fact that the left, which at the time criticized the Justice and Peace Law, pointing out that it promoted impunity, now, in the government, proposes a scheme of benefits that assimilates Justice and Peace, the former head of the accusing body reiterated that “They are eating from the same plate but upside down. Now it is their turn to see the difficulty of having opposed so many good things that we did at that time. It is their mistakes that they are suffering at this moment… Peace is not the highest value, peace is a result of there being justice, truth, reparation and that criminals pay for their faults and that those who accept peace concerted, do it too”.

Regarding the subjugation scheme proposed, the former prosecutor added that “…depending on the criminals’ pelt, one must take into account their capacity for criminality and their capacity for repentance in order to forgive them.”

Osorio said that in these cases there must be a specific regime so that “we know what we are involved in. And for that, the orders issued by the high government have to be defined in what are the powers that justice has for this, starting with the Prosecutor’s Office and the judges. They are the ones who finally have to define. Everything is aimed at seeking an element that leads to peace. Now, what are the powers of the president?: -Indicate who are those who are covered by the benefits that he wants to grant. -Where are they going (those subjected). As for people who are already involved in crimes and are already committed, the element that defines it is not even the Prosecutor’s Office, but the judges. And there are also the arrest warrants against people who have not yet been charged… And the extradition requests must be taken into account”.

untouchable extradition

Regarding the possibility of agreeing, by presidential discretion, the non-extradition of the leaders of these high-impact criminal groups, Osorio indicated that “the problem is very simple: the international, what was agreed, also has a consideration of constitutionality, it is part of the Constitution, and it must be complied with. Under no circumstances can the president, with these extraordinary powers, overcome that… International commitments must be honored. Consequently, the extradition thing would not enter ”.

Regarding the risk of being cast in this process of bringing high-impact criminal gangs to justice, since today very little is known about who is part of them, the ex-prosecutor pointed out that “those are one of the issues that must be claimed” regarding the positions of the left of years ago and today.

“How vehemently did they charge it to President Uribe and initially to those of us who are looking for a scenario of total peace but keeping criminals away from this whole situation, and today how they are demanding (from the left) a different situation: ‘ah no, everyone is forgivable , all are subject to a clean slate’. The same consistency must be demanded of them: those who committed highly brutal crimes against the State have to pay and are not forgivable. That is a rule that applies to everyone: both for subversion and sedition, as well as for criminals”, pcut off