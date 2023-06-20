“Peace is also made with productivity, progress and opportunities”

According to the Departmental Government Secretariat, they are seeking to articulate with the National Government the actions related to public order, early warnings and other complaints about pressure from armed groups such as the identification to which peasants are being forced.

By: Gloria Camargo

As revealed by the Diario del Huila on June 16 in its article called ‘UN Human Rights Council on Huila’¸ where spokespersons for peasant organizations from Tello, Baraya, Río Ceibas, Vegalarga in Neiva, met with Juliette De Rivero, Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Colombia, the Department announced that actions are being taken to guarantee the right to peace in Huila.

In an interview for this media outlet, Andrés Mauricio Muñoz Leguízamo, Secretary of Government and Community Development of the Department of Huila, indicated that after the meeting with the UN official, where Governor Luis Enrique Dussán and the Peace Adviser, Diego Tello, participated , “we were evaluating the entire public order situation of Human Rights in our department.

We made a general balance of the situations that have been occurring throughout our territory, as well as, of course, we were stating that for us, as a Departmental Government, it is very important to articulate with the National Government,” he indicated.

At the same time, he added that this situation is due to the fact that “all these issues of security, human rights and of course peace, because according to the Constitution, the first authority on these issues is the President of the Republic, therefore it is It is very necessary to articulate what the action plan is on these issues”.

This with reference to the fact that it has been established that this is due to the fact that the governors are agents of the President in the territories, and that for this reason they must have “this line of action and jointly fight to guarantee human rights. The Presidency must articulate all the issues of peace, security and human rights in the country”.

Andrés Mauricio Muñoz Leguízamo, Secretary of Government and Community Development of the Department of Huila.

early warnings

In turn, Muñoz Leguízamo pointed out that the UN has every interest in accompanying all the processes, to the extent that human rights are guaranteed, to the extent that, of course, peace is sought.

“Representative De Rivero precisely came to accompany us and to tell us that they are very ready to articulate the different actions that have to be articulated so that we Huilas once and for all achieve that long-awaited peace, and also to be very aware that the rights Human rights in the department of Huila are respected,” he said.

According to the official, “this is also the intention of the Governor, that is why we are also going to start with some technical tables to meet with unions, with mayors, with leaders, presidents of Community Action Boards, in general terms, with all the active forces of the department in accordance with Law 2200 of 2022 and thus present a report to the President of the Republic of everything that has been happening in terms of security in our department.”

The Secretary added that the idea is also to be able to reconsider the alerts issued by the Ombudsman’s Office, since he considers that “although these alerts make perfect sense in some points, in others we consider that they really need to be reviewed.

For example, a situation arises that at this moment there are some forces present in the department of the ELN, and the information that we have in the different Security Councils is that this armed group tried to take a position in the territory. , but the military forces, specifically the Army of the department of Huila, managed to contain this situation and today we do not have an ELN presence. So this is not really happening today.”

Information responsibility and economy

Therefore, he added that “I believe that we must work together so that the Ombudsman also fulfills its work as well as the media,” he specified that it is necessary to have an informative responsibility. “That we send the correct messages among all because we also have to have the context of economic development, tourism and we cannot deliver contradictory messages in this regard,” he pointed out.

In March, the Ombudsman’s Office issued the Imminent Early Warning for two corregimientos in Neiva and surrounding regions.

Although he reiterated that although it is true, in the department there are a series of security events that have been recorded, “it is also true that we have much better security than in other departments, and that we have been articulating decisions so that this does not get bigger now.

But I reiterate, all these decisions must come from the Presidency of the Republic and the Governor is precisely requesting, not only that, but all the governors so that the President articulates with the regions, that is, with the governors, so that they as agents in the territory, have the same line of action”.

national instructions

During the interview, the Secretary of Government added that it is very important that public opinion know that “the commander, really according to the Constitution, of the military and police forces in the department of Huila is the President, not the Governor . The instructions come from the Presidency, to the extent that it articulates with the Governor, of course we will be able to reaffirm those decisions and achieve together and articulate them, but sometimes people ask us as a Departmental Government for results and it is not in our hands to take a series of decisions that we would like to make.”

At the same time, he recalled that on several occasions a request has been made in full, including in the recent Extraordinary Summit of Governors, a new request was made for President Gustavo Petro, to make those decisions in favor of peace.

“We are asking for coordination from the National Government to face this entire peace process, everything that is also happening due to the lifting of the bilateral ceasefire, and everything that a peace process implies,” he said.

peasant complaints

With reference to the complaint made by the Prosecutor’s Office, where it was established that in Huila, peasants are being coerced by armed groups to be issued ID cards.

It was also reiterated that thanks to the Army, there is no ELN presence in Huila.

“Yeah. Let’s say that we have received the information of these facts. I personally have received them from the presidents of Community Action Boards, who indicate that they are carrying out processes for identification, and we have informed the public force of this and we are going to inform the President, because obviously this cannot happen, the upcoming electoral process cannot also be restricted”.

Finally, he pointed out that “the objective of the Departmental Government is not to cover up anything that is happening, on the contrary. We are going to inform the President of the Republic of all the facts that our department is presenting so that we can articulate the actions that must be taken so that this does not occur.”

And he added that what is sought is that “each of the people in our territory can be calm and move where they consider it, continue working from each of the production sectors of our department, continue generating development.”

Therefore, he explained that with a view to the San Pedro festivities, more people are expected to come, “because peace is also made with productivity, with progress, with opportunities. But we are in that kind of sandwich, where we have security issues that affect us and that we have to counteract, but also that the information that is being transmitted does not go beyond what is happening, because otherwise it also affects our productivity and the tourism in the department of Huila”.

Muñoz Leguízamo indicated that a report will be delivered to President Gustavo Petro, to take security measures in Huila.

