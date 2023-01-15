Peace policy to the races



Jose Penuela



January 14, 2023 – 8:40 PM

Since the contradictory presidential decrees of the ceasefire issued a couple of weeks ago, the country has entered into a complete confusion regarding security. Because it is not clear if what is intended, for the sake of a negotiated total pacification (until now only guessed in the clouds of a presumed almost automatic final result), is to use the possibilities that for peace processes and submission to justice grants the law, with its limits, concrete differences and strict formalities, or what is wanted is the dismantling of the State through the back door.

At least this is what can be glimpsed in the face of the obligations of state authorities, in addition to judges and justice bodies, also of the Military and Police Forces, whose functional omissions or actions outside their powers could be ipso facto typified with the serious crime of malfeasance in case of not having a clear and transparent support in the principle of legality, to divest themselves of their powers and constitutional responsibilities in relation to the rule of law and security.

Hence, it goes without saying, that there have been clear formal official reactions to the presidential requests for the release of supposed spokesmen for pacification, whether they are national and international front-line criminals or urban vandalism groups in prison. A refusal that has been given precisely because it cannot find a footing in the principle of legality that, at its base, divides political crimes from common ones. Just as, on the other hand, the deep discomfort that overwhelms the military and police institutions has been made public for not knowing what to expect, based on that same principle of legality, in the face of government orders to cease their activities in the places where crime devastates life and citizen liberties while certain territories are disputed, definitively cleared of state sovereignty and the terrifying ups and downs of which group can finally impose its barbaric predominance.

At the beginning, before the New Year’s presidential decrees, the ELN immediately reacted by making it clear that the government lived in a world of fantasy, taking for granted a bilateral ceasefire that had not even come close to the recently inaugurated table. of dialogues. The Executive recoiled from his nonsense, after some explanations that nobody understood. Obviously it is a matter of the greatest importance, but the most minimal connoisseur knows that an armistice is not a matter of a hunch, but requires protocols, coordinates, times and precise regulations, agreed between the parties.

Subsequently, the ELN commander maintained, in an extensive interview this week given to a blog picked up by the media, that, in short, they were not in a peace process, but in a peace process; they had nothing to do with the government political slogans on this issue; and they were far from advancing dialogues in the style of M-19. He added that they would not cede their presumed territories to what he defined as the narco-paramilitaries, nor to the multiple survivors of the Farc, suggesting incidentally that the ceasefire with the State would not contemplate collateral instances of this nature.

As a climax, President Gustavo Petro maintained that the ELN was on the way to following the path of Pablo Escobar or that of Camilo Torres, the simile not being very well understood since both were killed, but perhaps implying that they had ahead of them the path of criminal degradation or revolution (which is also not very understandable if it is about reaching a concerted peace). In short, with this incendiary appetizer the extraordinary meeting next Tuesday is installed to overcome the premature crisis, which rather and probably what it entails is a general contradiction in the concepts and terms of the so-called total peace.

The same contradiction, among others, that has arisen over the submission to justice of criminal gangs that, in fortuitous coincidence with the ELN, the Attorney General’s Office officially regards as legatees of paramilitarism. Therefore, the pertinent office denied the avalanche of releases and suspensions of arrest warrants requested, with the pretense of being a spokesperson for peace, both insofar as it found no principle of legality that could be adduced from the reformed Public Order Law, nor the condition of uncommon criminals required by the regulations for this, in addition to being the judges, and not the prosecutors, the competent ones for the subject. Also next Tuesday, in a meeting at the highest presidential level with the Prosecutor, the fate of the mess will be known.

It is enough to remember that peace is a right and a duty of obligatory fulfillment… of course in the peremptory terms of security that the Constitution itself requires.