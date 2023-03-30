Colombia is mourning the murder of nine soldiers in an attack carried out by the ELN in Catatumbo, Norte de Santander.

This act of violence reminds us of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for action by the Government to protect citizens and ensure the safety of all.

