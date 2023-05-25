Peace talks with the ELN in Havana continue for ten more days

The negotiators of the Government of Colombia and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced this Thursday the extension of the third cycle of peace talks until June 8ten days more than initially planned.

The third cycle, which follows those carried out in Venezuela (November) and Mexico (March), it started on May 2 and was scheduled to end on May 29.

The parties assured that they are “positively advancing your work”but what “given the importance of the items on the agenda”among which a ceasefire stands out, have decided to “extend” the negotiations.

The announcement occurs almost two weeks after the ELN put it on “pause” on May 15 peace negotiations as a result of statements by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

The Head of State, in an intervention before senior officials of the Armed Forces, assured that the “raison d’être” of the ELN was currently the “illicit economies.”

The crisis was closed five days later, with a joint communiqué in which both parties ratified their “signature decision” to “remain at the table until a peace agreement is reached with the transformations that the country needs”. The Government also reiterated the “political” nature of the ELN.

“We will continue to develop a joint vision of the conflict and the solutions that the country requires”indicated the delegations, who advanced that “immediately” they intend to articulate the Mexico Agreement, reached this March, as well as “the set of agreements that have been made at the table with the visions and proposals” of Petro.

The third cycle of negotiations, as agreed in Mexico, it was going to focus on the ceasefire, humanitarian relief and civil society participation in the process.

This is the third time that the table has entered into crisis. The first bump was suffered just after the government announced on December 31 a bilateral ceasefire that had not been agreed upon and that the ELN was quick to deny.

The second clash came from the attack last March where the guerrillas killed 10 soldiers in an ambush. The act took place in a hamlet in the municipality of El Carmen, in Norte de Santander, against soldiers from the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 10.