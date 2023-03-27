“The government put out a program to fix the roads and that favors us peasants”, with this phrase a Colombian woman tells a countryman in the environment of a market square what the start-up of the project is all about. Community Paths of Total Peace.

And it is that if you get to the genesis of the war in Colombia, you have to go back to the middle of the 20th century, in a country with a clearly agricultural tradition when the peasants were crying out for ways to get the products to the market squares, something that never happened, because politics in the capital was in other chores.

It will not only be the harvests, it will be the opportunity for the young people of the countryside to also have a different employment opportunity and for the type of tourism that foreigners like to show more easily the planted mountains and the colorful towns full of sensations. indescribable.

This will be the dynamic

The development of this program will be in the hands of the Ministry of Transport and specifically of Invías. Applications may be made virtually through or in person at any of the 26 territorial addresses of Invías in the country, where interested parties will receive support and advice.

The Community Action Boards, Ethnic Communities and Non-Profit Entities that are legally constituted can apply for a section for activities to improve and rehabilitate the trafficability of secondary and tertiary roads and ancestral roads in their area of ​​influence.

Special days will be held by departments, so applicants are asked to be attentive to the information that the entity will issue in their regions. It is also clarified that the program aims to improve traffic through works and specific solutions such as box coulvert, plate footprints of less than 200 meters and use and implementation of new technologies. Those who decide to apply must fill out the form and attach the documents that it stipulates according to the type of organization it is.

Those interested will also have a microsite hosted on the Invías website where they can find out first-hand about the characteristics of the program. Caminos Comunitarios de la Paz Total will have the permanent oversight of the community that will be in charge of monitoring the resources, the execution and the quality of low complexity works established in the scope of each project. The development of the country will be possible through infrastructure that energizes, empowers and dignifies communities from rural areas.

tertiary pathways

The Colombian economy begins on rural roads, the vast majority in a terrible state due to winter and the lack of maintenance from administration to administration. The communities request material and through invitations they somewhat correct the problem, but they are very short-term solutions. On the other hand, there is also the impossibility that the elderly have of moving towards health care or the difficulties that parents and children suffer to reach rural schools and who better than themselves to solve the affectations that they have known for years.

When the communities self-manage the roads, the productivity of the field is promoted and they are empowered. ‘This is the game through which you can begin to close the gap between rural roads and those of the big cities, with infrastructure made from, by and for rural areas with collaborative work between the State, the boards , the grassroots communities and non-profit entities so that they appropriate the territory by intervening in the neighboring roads’, reported the Invías statement.

The Secretary of Infrastructure of Pereira, Milton Hurtado, was consulted regarding the Paths for Total Peace, which agency of the mayor’s office will be in line with this program and responded that although the application is directly on the Invias page, the regional of that entity is going to schedule a meeting with them to define the terms of participation of the municipality in this program.

What do you think that the JACs are the ones that fix rural roads?

alcibiades hernandez

“That cannot be, because there we are, what? We are the ones who pay taxes and that is why they must contract. In addition, the talk can be lost ”.

He hated Quintero

“It seems very good to me, because the tracks are very bad.”

Duvan Osorio

“I didn’t know, but it seems good to me that they decentralize things. Suddenly the Boards do fix them, because it is a disaster for the peasants to take out the products”.

Fredy Mendez

“It seems very good to me, because with the Boards the process to fix roads is accelerated.”

louis fernando garcia

“The truth and with respect, but the money is being stolen by all those politicians and it should not be like that.”

Luz Marina Cardona

“Of course, it should never have stopped being like that. It works out better with the Boards, because they have more responsibility, while those others steal the money”

Given

Note that until April 5 there is a deadline to apply.