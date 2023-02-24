news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RAVENNA, FEBRUARY 24 – The breeder of Civitella di Romagna (Forlì-Cesena) who had responded to the expression of interest promoted by the Municipality of Ravenna for the bloodless capture of a part of the dozens of free peacocks in Punta Marina Terme , on the Ravenna coast, and the subsequent transfer to a suitable area, communicated that, due to the protests of some associations, it no longer intends to follow up on its commitment.



The municipal administration, acknowledging the renunciation, reaffirmed that the activity had been organized in such a way as to ensure maximum protection of the welfare of the peacocks. And that it was deemed appropriate for the protection of other species present in the area to which “coexistence with peacocks is prejudiced since the latter are not native and their presence entails the loss of the possibility of obtaining food by other species”. (HANDLE).

