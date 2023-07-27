Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, July 28, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, July 28, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, July 28, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Friday, July 28, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, tricimotos and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  For what reasons can the status of unemployed be canceled?

You may also like

Kim Jong-un Honors Mao Anying at 70th Anniversary...

The rebellion of reason. A great Goya arriving...

Barbenheimer phenomenon | Culture | .a week

Ministry of Commerce calls the reopening of the...

Mediterranean University – Articles

The worst thing is when a person just...

The Universiade: A Platform for Cultural Exchange and...

Alaín Jiménez becomes head of debate for María...

“For Santanché 12 ministers in the Chamber. Only...

We are not alone! USA hides a UFO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy