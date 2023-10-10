Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 13, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 13, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 13, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Friday, October 13, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Call of the heart, for MC Oujda

You may also like

Equities are the preferred sector for ESG investors....

2,001 girls had children from their rapists in...

New Mexico Still Providing Stimulus Checks: Find Out...

Since when can you purchase tickets for the...

Municipal Party Committee Holds Collective Study Meeting on...

At the World Conference of Latter-day Saints, speakers...

Orlando was the scene of a great marathon

Minnesota Horticulture Professor Breaks World Record with Massive...

Julio Manuel Argumedo, alias Gabino, the former paramilitary...

China Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Urges International...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy