Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 2, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 2, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 2, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, October 2, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Gustavo Petro, I reject the actions of the Clan del Golfo in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia

You may also like

Exploring the Vibrant Holiday Cultural Tourism Market in...

Ashes from forest fires in Canada over home...

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Al-Nassr’s victory in the...

Los Chapitos Send Narcomantas Prohibiting Sale of Fentanyl...

United States Embassy offers employment with millionaire salaries...

Federal Council Presidency: “Set sail as one” |...

Ecuador promotes regional discussion on access to safe...

Major Changes Coming to US Visa Application Process...

Vallero Díaz responds to those who say that...

Every second internet tariff is significantly more expensive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy