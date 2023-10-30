Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 30, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 30, 2023

Find out what the rotation of the Pico y Placa is for Monday, October 30, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, vans, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

