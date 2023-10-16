Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 9, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 9, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Monday, October 9, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, October 9, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  They capture a gang member accused of homicide in Usulután – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

You may also like

China’s State Council Releases ‘Opinions’ to Drive Inner...

Precise cleaning at an affordable price – MEDION...

Lotte Home Shopping’s ‘Paul & Joe’ has become...

Tragic Hate Crime: 6-Year-Old Muslim Child Fatally Stabbed...

What is OCD and how to control it?

Symposium in Hangzhou Explores Implementation of Xi Jinping’s...

Cuba: “A just and lasting peace in the...

2,750 Palestinians killed and Israel denies the truce

Unsettling Incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: Woman...

The peace of the Nation and of other...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy