Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, August 3, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, August 3, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, August 3, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Thursday, August 3, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes and mopeds for two and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  Police prevented a man from jumping off a bridge in Bogotá

You may also like

Airline is liable for weather-related flight delays

MINNA gave workshops to students from San Pedro...

Exploring the Natural Beauty of Jilin: Italian Media...

Let’s go with the general | kienyke

Corona entry quarantine in Bavaria partly ineffective

Karachi, face recognition cameras installed on the roads

Honduran Migrant’s Lawsuit Reinstated After Reporting Rape and...

What happened? They criticize Mono Zabaleta for offensive...

Beijing Municipal Parks Reopen as Tourists Flock to...

Actress Elfi Eschke: “For me, home is where...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy