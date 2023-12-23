Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, December 21, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, December 21, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, December 21, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Thursday, December 21, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, vans, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $580,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Will infamy or justice win?

You may also like

Wydad surpasses Youssoufia Berrechid and advances in the...

El Salvador denounces opponents plan to remove Nayib...

Jinan Government Network_Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Government...

13,000 people at Vespers in front of Dresden’s...

Work of the Governing Council on Thursday, December...

Shakira gave a warning to a friend in...

Charlie Hebdo found guilty of defamation after article...

Spontaneous strike “after discussion about paternity leave” disrupts...

What party did Elmer Abonía, the murdered mayor...

Medical empowerment community hospitals are “embedded” in public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy