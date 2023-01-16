Home News Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, January 19, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, January 19, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, January 19, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To find out about the routes that are free of spikes and plaques, click here.

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption grounds that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Shanghai On May 2, 2022, 274 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added, 5,395 new local asymptomatic infections were added, no overseas imported new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were confirmed, 1 new overseas imported asymptomatic infection was added__Shanghai Health health committee

You may also like

“We have not received adequate responses to our...

Alternate route to reach Pasto would be ready...

Notice with warnings in the ascent to the...

South American Sub-20: How much does it cost...

Yin Yong: Building benchmarks and taking the lead...

This is how the official song of the...

Nepalese plane passenger captured the last moments before...

Yin Li, secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party...

The damages in Mistrató by torrential avenue grew

After 30 years, the most wanted capo of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy