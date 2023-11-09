Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 9, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 9, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Thursday, November 9, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Thursday, November 9, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Viroviro, a beautiful spot in the Río Iró municipality

You may also like

Myanmar’s Military Junta in Jeopardy: Rebel Forces on...

Minister Hauk warns against consumption

The demonstration of the destruction of hospitals and...

Nicaragua to leave Organization of American States, stirring...

What is the release of Luis Díaz’s father...

How to Share Web Pages to WeChat: A...

Fire in planned refugee accommodation in Wittorf was...

4000 |

Discounts and Freebies for Veterans Day 2023

Valledupar school student stabbed his classmate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy