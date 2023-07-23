Home » Peak and plaque in Medellin Tuesday, July 25, 2023
News

by admin
Find out what the rotation of the Pico y Placa is for Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes and two- and four-stroke mopeds, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbo sa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

