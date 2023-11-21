Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, vans, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $580,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

