Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 17, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 17, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, vans, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Belluno, decreasing donations and more and more customers: the solidarity pharmacy is short of products

You may also like

Strengthening the Chrysanthemum Economy: The Integration of Agriculture,...

The works of primary school students are on...

Bukele says he expects an agreement with the...

Arizona to Provide Financial Aid of Up to...

María Corina Machado wins opposition primaries in Venezuela

The 7th Wudang Tai Chi International Friendship Competition:...

Environment, differentiated autonomy, Constitution — Emilia-Romagna Region

Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer fall in the...

One Million Signatures Campaign Demands US Remove Cuba...

María Isabel Campo’s taunt to the candidates

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy