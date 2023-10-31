Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 31, 2023
News

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 31, 2023

by admin
Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, vans, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two-and-only mopeds. four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000. For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested

See also  Trieste, at least 200 refugees are sleeping rough in the centre, among waste and rats

You may also like

Comrade Li Keqiang’s Body Cremated in Mourning: Flags...

UN concerned about intensified fighting in the Middle...

D2 J1: JCA vs Étoile Filante, A capital...

FBI Warns of Increased Terrorist Threats in US...

Yemen declares war on Israel | KienyKe

“9 out of 10 heart attacks can be...

Future Ready Scholarship: Miami Dade College Provides Financial...

Silvestre Dangond revolutionizes with ‘Bacano’, new preview of...

Second Retailers Conference of Shanxi Province: Empowering the...

Counterstatement from the Federal Government to the Growth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy