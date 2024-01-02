Home » Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, January 3, 2024

This Monday, January 1, the mayor of Medellín Federico Gutiérrez announced the suspension of the Pico y Placa measure until next Sunday, January 14, this in order to facilitate the entry and exit of the city for residents and tourists during the vacation

In this way, Pico y Placa resumes on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Mayor Gutiérrez adopts this measure through Decree 0004 of 2024, which alleges the decrease in vehicles and the improvement of mobility indicators in Medellín. It also highlights that in this way the development of socioeconomic activities offered by the public and private sectors is favored.

The suspension of Pico y Placa also applies to the other nine municipalities in the metropolitan area of ​​the Aburrá Valley.

