Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Find out what the rotation of the Pico y Placa is for Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motocars and ATVs), as well as for motorcycles, mototricycles, tricycles and two- and four times, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempt from license plates and license plates, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure results in the immobilization of the vehicle and a financial penalty of 15 current legal daily minimum wages, equivalent to $500,000.

For exemption reasons that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

