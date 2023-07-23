Peak and plate in Medellín Monday, July 24, 2023

Find out what the Pico y Placa rotation is for Monday, July 24, 2023. Remember that this measure applies to private vehicles (cars, trucks, campers, motorcycles, and ATVs), as well as motorcycles, motorcycles, trikes, and two- and four-stroke mopeds, in the municipalities of Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota, and Barbo sa.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

