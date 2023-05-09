Home » Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, May 11, 2023
News

Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, May 11, 2023

by admin
Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, May 11, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Thursday, May 11, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Sana'a.. Returning the usurious transactions bill to parliament after withdrawing it "text of the draft"

You may also like

The Association of Cities expects electricity prices to...

“Channel economy” → “port economy” and “industrial economy”...

Pension law… leaves many windows open for opacity...

There is no right for athletes to be...

First BAT in three years

Judge acquits accused of being involved in the...

After the riot, they transferred 70 inmates and...

Can vegan canteen food convince? – News

This week, the central and eastern regions have...

Elections weaken Boric government in Chile

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy