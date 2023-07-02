Home » Peak hours and regional plate to enter Bogotá this July 3




The regional pick and plate will work this holiday Monday, July 3, in the nine entrance corridors to Bogotá.

That day, between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Only cars with license plates that end in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) can enter Bogotá, while 4:00 p. m. a 8:00 p. m.the entry is only for cars whose license plate ends in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9).

It should be noted that outside these hours, the regional peak and plate measure does not apply.

Here, the corridors where the peak and regional plate apply:

North Highway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction South Highway: from the Soacha municipal limit to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction. Centenario Avenue (13th street): from the Bogotá river to the city of Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), in a west-east direction Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to the portal 80 of the Transmilenio system, in a west-east direction Carrera 7: from 245th street to 183rd street, in a north-south direction Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old via al Llano, in a south-north direction Vía Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to Calle 170 avenue, in a north-south direction Vía La Calera: from the Patios tollbooth to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction Vía a Choachí: from Monserrate road to ring road, in an east-west direction

