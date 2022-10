BOLOGNA – Giorgio Menchinipresident of the international cooperation association spitdefines it as “a robbery”. Fabrizio Garbarinogoat farmer and national coordinator of theItalian rural association (which is part of the international organization of the Via Campesina), speaks of “Orwellian ministry, which will result in policies that go in the opposite direction”. Fabio Cicontedirector of the association Terrahe attacks: “These confuse food sovereignty with sovereignty”.

Il