Faced with the complaint from tourists about alleged illegal mining activities on the banks of the Güejar river canyon, Cormacarena immediately began an investigation to establish the damage and those responsible for acting against the natural resources in this important area of ​​the department.

This same week, the Corporation held a working group together with National Natural Parks, and promoted the Departmental Security Council with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police, the Mesetas Mayor’s Office and the Meta Governor’s Office, to work jointly and develop actions to prevent this illegal activity. .

The practice carried out in the natural setting corresponds to a mechanized extraction through sand washing that separates the gold from the sands to take advantage of the mineral, however, according to previous operations in similar activities, Cormacarena has not identified the use of elements chemicals such as mercury or cyanide, nor is there yellow machinery; which indicates that, for now, there is no environmental damage.

It is noteworthy that the activity violates current regulations (Mines Code, Law 99 of 1993, Decree 1076 of 2015 and Law 1955 of 2019) so that, at the time its execution is evidenced, it will be pertinent to act according to the police and environmental sanctioning measures that may apply.

Once the exact knowledge of the people who carried out illegal mining is known, the Entity will initiate the corresponding sanctioning process.

Source: Cormacarena

