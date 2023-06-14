Peasants maintain closure in the Oriente trunk, they do not believe in the rulers

The peasants and community leaders from the upper part of Ciénaga, Magdalena, continue to close the Oriente trunk road, despite the agreements reached with the mayor’s office and the Magdalena Governor’s Office.

The Government of Magdalena promised to bring two bow-tie type machinery and the local government committed to the works of art for the road, however, the protesters assure that if they do not comply, they will not lift the blockade, since they still do not believe a single word. single word of the rulers.



Another of the commitments is that in approximately 15 days the departmental government will be sending a bulldozer and Aguas del Magdalena today will deliver 300 meters of 3-inch hose, in order to reactivate the aqueduct service in Palmor.

The peasants demand immediate intervention: in tertiary ways, improvements in health care, better education for boys and girls; in addition to PDTE projects.

