CHIVASSO. The city council of Pesaro unanimously approved the proposal that the mayor Matteo Ricci had launched last November 6, after the conquest of the world title aboard the Ducati by the Chivassese Pecco Bagnaia. Precisely in this city the young Canavese moved for years and for Ricci citizenship is «it is the right recognition for a champion who has chosen to live in Pesaro». Between Pesaro, Tavullia, the birthplace of Valentino Rossi, the Bagnaia guide, and Misano, in fact, “there is a unique world linked to motorcycling: history, tradition, riders, motorcycle manufacturers and with Tavullia we want to continue this collaboration” he explained the mayor of Pesaro.