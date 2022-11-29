Home News Pecco Bagnaia will receive honorary citizenship in Pesaro
News

Pecco Bagnaia will receive honorary citizenship in Pesaro

by admin
Pecco Bagnaia will receive honorary citizenship in Pesaro

CHIVASSO. The city council of Pesaro unanimously approved the proposal that the mayor Matteo Ricci had launched last November 6, after the conquest of the world title aboard the Ducati by the Chivassese Pecco Bagnaia. Precisely in this city the young Canavese moved for years and for Ricci citizenship is «it is the right recognition for a champion who has chosen to live in Pesaro». Between Pesaro, Tavullia, the birthplace of Valentino Rossi, the Bagnaia guide, and Misano, in fact, “there is a unique world linked to motorcycling: history, tradition, riders, motorcycle manufacturers and with Tavullia we want to continue this collaboration” he explained the mayor of Pesaro.

See also  Cheng Xiaonong: How does the real estate tax change the future of Chinese middle-class families? | House Prices Rising | Luxury Homes | National Network

You may also like

From VAT to Covid aid, tax deadline traffic...

The rapid growth momentum of the epidemic has...

Announcement of the New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention...

Ferrerio case, dismissal requested for the 31-year-old who...

The overall situation of epidemic prevention and control...

Flames and smoke in the tunnel in Pontebba,...

Jia Hongyu, deputy secretary of the municipal party...

Santa Giustina, meeting to support blood donation

When Hu Henghua dispatched the epidemic prevention and...

War Ukraine, 5 motions to vote tomorrow. Senate,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy