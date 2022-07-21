PEDAVENA. «Thursday 28th we open». This is the announcement that many people from Pedaven have been waiting for a long time to go shopping in the heart of the town, at the historic supermarket overlooking Piazza I Novembre. The date was communicated by the president of the Pedavena Cooperative Omar De Lunardi, who set the inauguration at 11 with the cutting of the ribbon in the presence of the mayor and the blessing of the premises, which have been completely renovated.

The market lowered its shutters on October 1, 2021, with the prospect of closing for a few months due to a change of management and local renewal after almost fifteen years in which tenants have followed one another. Now it will be the cooperative itself that will take over the management of the store with direct management. There will be five employees. Pedavena thus recovers an important service. “There are still a few jobs to be done in the last few days, but they are small things. Now we are, after a long time we are able to open », says Omar De Lunardi. «For months they have been asking me when we will reopen, now we are on the home straight. The works were very important, it was thought to shorten the time, but it was not possible », he explains. «All the furniture and systems have been redone. It is a new place, revolutionized compared to before, but with the same surface. A warm, welcoming environment with lots of wood. Expectations are good, let’s see if the population responds, but it will certainly be appreciated by everyone that the store is reopened ».

Thus begins a new chapter for the supermarket in the square, which is a reference point for the daily shopping of the Pedavenese with more than a hundred years of history behind it. The long journey began in 1912 as the classic cooperatives of the past in which the members brought their own goods, until the transition from direct management to the rental of a business unit from 2005. The closure was necessary to allow the managers a reorganization of the business and the restructuring was carried out. An operation strongly desired by the Pedavena Cooperative to return a service to the community.

After the Valcarne butcher’s shop, the news of the reopening of the historic consumer cooperative of Pedavena plays an important role in the commercial sector of the town. Mayor Nicola Castellaz underlines this: “A shop rooted in the territory that has been performing an important service for 110 years and has always been a point of reference for the community, especially in a period in which the hamlets have seen the closure of historical businesses”, He says. “Direct management in a cooperative form denotes the desire to have a relationship of particular attention with customers, returning, moreover, to the tradition that characterized the same activity”.

Limiting the risk of commercial desertification is fundamental: “During the lockdown we were able to rediscover the importance of a capillary network of businesses close to home,” continues Castellaz. «The proximity, the possibility of easy access to supplies of fresh and quality food products have redesigned the economic and social profile of the so-called traditional points of sale. They have been an exceptional emergency network available to the communities, ”she comments.

“In thanking President Omar De Lunardi and all his staff for the courage and stubbornness to give a strong signal to the area, I cannot but encourage citizens to attend all our activities”, the mayor relaunches. “The administration will do everything possible to stand by them and two important projects are examples of this: the Confidi project with subsidized rates and the recognition of the Feltre-Pedavena trade district”, emphasizes Nicola Castellaz. “Only in this way can we give life to a living and cohesive country so as not to disperse our values ​​and our identity based on the plurality of social, cultural and economic expressions”.