After the turning off of the street lamps from midnight to 5 in the morning, started again from last May, after the numerous projects related to energy saving and efficiency of structures and public lighting, after various forms of awareness, now the administration he thought of families to deal with the expensive bills. It did so by adopting an extraordinary one-off measure at the junta meeting aimed at alleviating the economic hardship of resident and less well-off families.

Thus was born the good electricity and gas bill, an extraordinary contribution for domestic users to citizens in difficult situations. “The financial allocation in the budget will be just over 17 thousand euros to be disbursed through a special call, in support of resident families, by completing the application (by 7 December), available on the Municipality’s website since these days”, announces the Deputy Mayor Katia De Lunardi, faced with the exponential increase in prices and the disastrous forecasts for the next bills that risk impacting and significantly compromising the economic situation of many Pedavenese families.

“The ranking will take into consideration the ISEE of the applicant, owner of a user, favoring those with a lower income”, he explains. “The contribution can vary from 300 to 600 euros depending on the number of members of the family, thus providing to help about fifty families”.

In a period of great difficulty also for local authorities, this represents a great effort that the administration has strongly wanted to intervene where there are particular situations of need, “with the hope of a structural intervention by the Government also in relation to our activities », continues the deputy mayor Katia De Lunardi. She adds: «The increase in bills for domestic users due to speculation on the purchase price of gas and also to the situation relating to the conflict that broke out in Ukraine, has further aggravated the socio-economic situation of many of our fellow citizens. This intervention is designed to meet above all families living in a precarious financial situation ».