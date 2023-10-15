Pedestrian died in accident, drunk driver committed hit-and-run

On Sunday night, a hit-and-run traffic accident occurred on Glattjoch Street in Niederwölz in the Murau district. A 23-year-old pedestrian from Murtal was killed. The Scheifling police station has now been able to identify a suspicious driver (25). “In his first statement, the man said he couldn’t remember anything,” inspector Heimo Kohlbacher told the Kleine Zeitung at lunchtime.

The 23-year-old from Murtal visited the popular Maxlaunmarkt in Niederwölz. According to the police, at around 2.45 a.m. he walked on the B 75 at kilometer 2.5 towards Oberwölz. According to initial investigation results, he may have been hit from behind by the car of an initially unknown driver. All rescue services (rescue, emergency doctor, fire brigade) were no longer able to help the young man. He died at the scene of the accident.

Suspicious car driver identified

Several police patrols searched the entire night for the driver involved in the accident. “Six patrols were in action,” said Kohlbacher. “Due to various vehicle parts lying around at the scene of the accident, there were initial clues to the possible driver.”

In the early hours of the morning, a Murauer (25) was finally identified as a suspect. Traces on his vehicle indicate that he was involved in an accident. Due to the suspect’s heavy intoxication, further investigations by the Scheifling police station are currently being made more difficult. The relatives are cared for by a crisis intervention team. An autopsy of the body was ordered by the Leoben public prosecutor’s office.

Share this: Facebook

X

