A man of about 72 years of age who was walking in via IV Novembre, in the hamlet of Feletto Umberto, was hit by a car on the afternoon of Wednesday 16 November.

After the call for help, the nurses of the Sores operations center promptly sent a medical vehicle and an ambulance both from Udine to the scene.

The pedestrian was immediately assisted by the medical crews and then transported in yellow code, serious but not life threatening, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

Causes of the accident being examined by the local police who intervened on the spot for reliefs and traffic conditions.