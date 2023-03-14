Home News Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Çorum died
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Çorum died

Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Çorum died

The accident occurred on Monday Market. According to the information obtained, under the administration of Fırat I. 19 UA 157 The pickup truck with the license plate hit the pedestrian İbrahim K. in the market. Injured İbrahim K. was transported by ambulance after the first intervention of the medical teams at the scene. Hitit University Erol Olçok Training and Research Hospital removed and treated.

