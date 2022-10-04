After a week of uncertain and often rainy weather, yesterday’s weather rewarded, with a sunny morning, the pedestrian walk “The wind in your hair”: over 500 members and members left from Piazza Martiri for a quiet walk around the streets of the city. Founded in 2006, especially desired by women for women, it has grown year by year in participation, generosity, awareness of the “just cause”, thanks to the voluntary service and sensitivity of the people of Belluno.

October is the month of prevention against breast cancer, and on the 19th “the international day against breast cancer” is celebrated all over the world with the aim of raising awareness about the disease, promoting access to diagnosis, controls, timely treatments. and effective. These objectives, which the Women’s Health Committee fully embraces through this and other initiatives, also adding the aim of raising funds to donate to the civil hospital, which every year has been able to purchase equipment to improve treatments and promote healing from oncological disease. A good part of the money is collected thanks to the t-shirts, the uniform of the pedestrian walk. This year the color white was chosen for everyone, without distinction of sex, nor differences between adults and children.

“About 1500 have been distributed – says Laura De Bona, administrative manager of the Women’s Health Committee, satisfied – and once the proceeds have been calculated, net of expenses, this will be donated, as always, to oncology or breast surgery, for the ‘purchase of equipment that the doctors themselves will deem necessary ”.

After the ring tour that ended in Piazza Martiri itself, the awards ceremony took place. The presidents of the Committee Associations, namely Ados (Association of Women with Breast Surgery), Lilt (Italian League for the Fight against Cancer), Avo (Association of Hospital Volunteers), Fidapa (Italian Federation of Women Arts and Professions), Soroptimist (international association for women, human rights, solidarity and understanding between peoples and cultures) and Inner Wheel (female section of Rotarian inspiration) took the stage to welcome and reward the first three arrivals of each category: Nadia Comiotto, Moira Dai Pra and Lorena Dal Molin in the women category, René Losso, Serafino Soppelsa and Cassol Valter in the men category, the girls Beatrice Bampo, Nina Buiatti and Matilde Lamagna and the children Lorenzo Savaris, Matteo Palma and Samuele Pasotto.

The volunteers who worked to pack the packages with the T-shirts and the gift of the Unifarco, remind those who had not managed to get them that there are still some, with XL size jerseys, available in the Ados Secretariat, located in the old concierge of the ‘San Martino Hospital, during office hours: from Monday to Thursday from 9 to 11.