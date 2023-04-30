Pediatricians warn of aggravated drug shortages

The paediatricians in Germany warn of an increasing shortage of medicines for children. “We will again have a supply shortage that could get worse than last,” said the president of the professional association, Thomas Fischbach, of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Saturday) with a view to the coming autumn and winter. There is a lack of fever and pain medication in dosage forms suitable for children. There is currently no penicillin either.

“The health of our children and young people is at risk throughout Europe due to the lack of medicines,” says the open letter from paediatricians from Germany, France, South Tyrol, Austria and Switzerland to the health ministers of the countries. “A fast, reliable and permanent solution is urgently needed.”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) expressed understanding for the concerns of the pediatricians on Twitter: “The concerns of the pediatricians are justified,” he wrote. However, the minister also referred to a law already passed by the cabinet that is intended to help eliminate the supply bottlenecks. Parliament is already deliberating on the draft.

According to the newspaper, the pediatricians write that they are “greatly concerned” about the lack of medication. The bottlenecks mean that treatments that are neither suitable for children nor based on therapy guidelines are possible. The health of children and young people is thereby endangered in the long term. The doctors called on politicians to “ensure sufficient production and stocking of important medicines for primary pediatric care in Europe”.

Fischbach also called for the production of medicines for children to be promoted in Germany. It must again be sufficiently attractive for the manufacturers to produce the drugs, he told the newspaper. Politics must take care of that.

The board of directors of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, also called on Lauterbach to act. Binding delivery quantities would have to be agreed for medicines, he warned: “The current national and European measures are not sufficient to ensure patient care.” According to the patient advocate, the situation is not only problematic for children, but also for chronically ill people. For example, blood fat lowering drugs, blood pressure drugs and some cancer drugs are “in short supply”.