Home » PedidosYa promotes flexible conditions among collaborating mothers
News

PedidosYa promotes flexible conditions among collaborating mothers

by admin
PedidosYa promotes flexible conditions among collaborating mothers

PRESENT

PedidosYa, the leading technology company in delivery and quick commerce in Latin America, promotes initiatives that seek gender equality, inclusion and labor flexibility, with the aim of accompanying its employees through different personal moments

This initiative is given contemplating the diversity of family compositions, as well as the improvement of the quality of life of their teams and that of their homes.

This initiative is given contemplating the diversity of family compositions, as well as the improvement of the quality of life of their teams and that of their homes. Currently, 25 mothers work within the company, who see an advantage in this place and in the technology industry in general to achieve a balance between the family and the professional.

According to studies carried out at the national level, today, women seek work options that do not subject them to standardized hours, which means that the working conditions most demanded by working women are focused on flexibility. In PedidosYa, the #ModoFamilia program is implemented, which involves a large number of benefits applicable to women who are mothers:

  • Up to 4.5 months of leave is granted for those who are pregnant, thus increasing the legal floor of Ecuador for an additional 1.5 months.
  • Pregnant people can choose to work from home from the third month of pregnancy.
  • You are allowed to continue working from home for an additional three months after the leave ends.
  • In case of pregnancy loss, two weeks of leave is granted without restriction regarding the extension of the pregnancy, and it applies regardless of the pregnant or non-pregnant role.
See also  Revisiting the history and cherishing the memory of the martyrs during the Qingming holiday, the red memorial hall is very popular - Qianlong.com.cn

In addition, PedidosYa has lactation areas in its offices to promote good lactation practices, positively affecting both mother and baby. “For our team, true inclusion means removing all barriers to exclusion and promoting ways of thinking, behaviors, processes and practices that embrace differences. By incorporating diverse perspectives, skills, and backgrounds, it is possible to maximize the full potential of each individual. That is why we constantly work to accompany everyone on their family journey, with the aim that work is not a deciding factor when it comes to taking this important step in their lives”indicates Ana Jurado Head of People at PedidosYa.

For the leading delivery company in Ecuador, achieving female representation objectives is essential, which is why it works to achieve it through different strategies, one of which is the promotion of benefits for women who are mothers. Thus, this year, PedidosYa received the recognition of “The Best Places to Work for Women in Ecuador 2023” from Great Place to Work in the category up to 500 employees, ranking ninth out of 15 recognized companies.

Andrea Donoso has been working in the Brand Partnership area at PedidosYa for more than a year, and ensures that flexibility is the characteristic that she values ​​most in her field of work. “I am from the generation that saw their parents work more than eight hours in an office, leaving their children at home. As a mom of two boys, ages 4 and 6, who still need a lot of my time and attention, I appreciate being able to work from home and have that time to meet my home and professional goals.Andrea emphasized.

See also  The "richest" municipalities of Cesar by royalty resources

PedidosYa promotes an inclusive organizational culture in all its aspects. That is why the #ModoFamilia initiative applies the terminology of “Pregnant People and Non-Pregnant People” in order to consider everyone, without exclusion, regardless of their gender identity.

You may also like

Children collect money for earthquake victims

Motorcycles and control devices are delivered to VMT...

Conscious Tourism: The initiative of La Unión Coffee...

Palantir with INCREDIBLE predictions: Could the course hit...

Ministry of Health inaugurates health unit in Zacamil...

Strange light appreciated in the sky of Barranquilla

“The encounter zone in Ried must live up...

End of monkeypox emergency declared

They create an accidental commission in the Chamber...

“Then it’s no longer a democracy” – Tichy’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy