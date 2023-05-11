PedidosYa promotes flexible conditions among collaborating mothers

PRESENT

PedidosYa, the leading technology company in delivery and quick commerce in Latin America, promotes initiatives that seek gender equality, inclusion and labor flexibility, with the aim of accompanying its employees through different personal moments

This initiative is given contemplating the diversity of family compositions, as well as the improvement of the quality of life of their teams and that of their homes.

This initiative is given contemplating the diversity of family compositions, as well as the improvement of the quality of life of their teams and that of their homes. Currently, 25 mothers work within the company, who see an advantage in this place and in the technology industry in general to achieve a balance between the family and the professional.

According to studies carried out at the national level, today, women seek work options that do not subject them to standardized hours, which means that the working conditions most demanded by working women are focused on flexibility. In PedidosYa, the #ModoFamilia program is implemented, which involves a large number of benefits applicable to women who are mothers:

Up to 4.5 months of leave is granted for those who are pregnant, thus increasing the legal floor of Ecuador for an additional 1.5 months.

Pregnant people can choose to work from home from the third month of pregnancy.

You are allowed to continue working from home for an additional three months after the leave ends.

In case of pregnancy loss, two weeks of leave is granted without restriction regarding the extension of the pregnancy, and it applies regardless of the pregnant or non-pregnant role.

In addition, PedidosYa has lactation areas in its offices to promote good lactation practices, positively affecting both mother and baby. “For our team, true inclusion means removing all barriers to exclusion and promoting ways of thinking, behaviors, processes and practices that embrace differences. By incorporating diverse perspectives, skills, and backgrounds, it is possible to maximize the full potential of each individual. That is why we constantly work to accompany everyone on their family journey, with the aim that work is not a deciding factor when it comes to taking this important step in their lives”indicates Ana Jurado Head of People at PedidosYa.

For the leading delivery company in Ecuador, achieving female representation objectives is essential, which is why it works to achieve it through different strategies, one of which is the promotion of benefits for women who are mothers. Thus, this year, PedidosYa received the recognition of “The Best Places to Work for Women in Ecuador 2023” from Great Place to Work in the category up to 500 employees, ranking ninth out of 15 recognized companies.

Andrea Donoso has been working in the Brand Partnership area at PedidosYa for more than a year, and ensures that flexibility is the characteristic that she values ​​most in her field of work. “I am from the generation that saw their parents work more than eight hours in an office, leaving their children at home. As a mom of two boys, ages 4 and 6, who still need a lot of my time and attention, I appreciate being able to work from home and have that time to meet my home and professional goals.Andrea emphasized.

PedidosYa promotes an inclusive organizational culture in all its aspects. That is why the #ModoFamilia initiative applies the terminology of “Pregnant People and Non-Pregnant People” in order to consider everyone, without exclusion, regardless of their gender identity.