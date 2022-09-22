The investigators of the police station arrested a Veronese pedophile, following a thorough investigation, which began with the report of a minor of 16 Coneglianese. She accompanied by a parent, she had reported to the cops that a person had contacted her on Instagram. “She asks me for photos and in exchange she gives me mobile phone top-ups,” said the minor. The investigation was complex. The facts date back to the period between July 2019 and November 2021. The investigations have now closed. Child pornography and virtual pornography material were found during a search by agents from Conegliano and the Postal Service of Verona. The pedophile, suspected of being a serial on social media chats looking for girls, is being investigated on the loose.