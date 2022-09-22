Home News Pedophile lures a minor from Conegliano on Instagram, blocked by the police
News

Pedophile lures a minor from Conegliano on Instagram, blocked by the police

by admin
Pedophile lures a minor from Conegliano on Instagram, blocked by the police

The investigators of the police station arrested a Veronese pedophile, following a thorough investigation, which began with the report of a minor of 16 Coneglianese. She accompanied by a parent, she had reported to the cops that a person had contacted her on Instagram. “She asks me for photos and in exchange she gives me mobile phone top-ups,” said the minor. The investigation was complex. The facts date back to the period between July 2019 and November 2021. The investigations have now closed. Child pornography and virtual pornography material were found during a search by agents from Conegliano and the Postal Service of Verona. The pedophile, suspected of being a serial on social media chats looking for girls, is being investigated on the loose.

See also  The idea that can help Venice bears the signature of a young Medunese woman: Chiara is also among the designers of a center for marine research

You may also like

Gender-based violence, two champions on the bench in...

At 6 pm the interview with Pier Luigi...

Earthquake in Ascoli Piceno: feel two strong tremors

The seventeen year old died from the window...

The DMO will transform itself into a leaner...

Hand signal?Beijing issued a series of heavy news...

Alliances already started between mayors and Invitalia on...

Izjum has become the city of the dead...

How to become a dog educator in Canavese....

Sicily, Barbara Mirabella arrested for corruption. She was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy