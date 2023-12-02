Pedro Barrientos will face Chilean justice for the murder and torture of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara – DW Español

Former Chilean army officer Pedro Barrientos is set to face justice in his home country for the murder and torture of renowned singer-songwriter Víctor Jara. Barrientos, who had been living in the United States, was recently expelled from the country and is now returning to Chile to be tried for his alleged involvement in Jara’s death.

Víctor Jara, a prominent figure in the Nueva Canción movement and a vocal critic of the military regime in Chile, was brutally murdered in the days following the 1973 coup that brought dictator Augusto Pinochet to power. Jara was arrested, tortured, and ultimately killed, becoming a symbol of the human rights abuses committed during Pinochet’s rule.

The expulsion of Barrientos from the US comes after years of legal battles and efforts to hold him accountable for his role in Jara’s death. The former army officer is facing charges of murder and torture, and a preventive detention has been issued for him upon his arrival in Chile.

This development has been widely covered in the international media, with publications such as DW Spanish, The New York Times (Spanish), Clarín, and The San Diego Union-Tribune reporting on Barrientos’ expulsion and impending trial. The significance of this case goes beyond just one man’s prosecution, as it represents a long-awaited step towards achieving justice for the victims of Pinochet’s brutal regime.

The return of Pedro Barrientos to Chile to face the consequences of his alleged actions serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of state-sponsored violence and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes. His trial will undoubtedly be closely watched by those who seek closure and justice for the victims of the Pinochet era.