Pedro Castillo’s life changed irrevocably on December 7, 2022.

The dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an “exceptional government” were announced that day in a televised address to the nation by the clearly concerned then-president of Peru. Later, when the prosecutor claims that he planned to seek refuge in the Mexican Embassy, ​​he was detained by members of his own escort. Both the Army and the Peruvian Police had not supported his request.

The Congress that he had tried to dissolve decided to remove him from office that afternoon after declaring him morally incompetent for “violating the order established by the Political Constitution.”

A lot has happened since then. Castillo is being held in the Barbadillo de Ate prison, a special prison created to house former imprisoned presidents, where Alberto Fujimori and only him are being held.

He is accused of two crimes: rebellion and conspiracy to commit a crime for his participation in the events of December 7 and belonging to a criminal organization for his alleged participation as a leader in a corruption scheme within his government.

He is subject to two preventive detention orders, one for 18 months and the other for 36 months.

The former president is the only person in a cell of approximately 6 square meters. There are two little rooms in the shape of an L. He sleeps in a bed in one of them. In the other, he has a small space with a table where he can read and eat.

The lead-colored walls of the cell have no windows, but it does have a small bathroom and access to a patio of about five square meters and where he has tried to grow corn and potatoes as he had done all his life on his farm in Chota before enter politics and the Lima tumult. According to previous cases, the former president faces a protracted legal battle.

His only public appearances are at court, where he wears a sparse beard that never grew while he was free. Castillo uses the Twitter account of a trusted friend to communicate. In addition, he expresses himself in the letters that he writes to Latin American leaders who have received his support, such as the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Colombian Gustavo Petro.

In them, as well as in conversations with people who come to see him, Castillo insists that his attempt to dissolve Congress was both what “the people” demanded of him and the only option he had against a legislature that, in his account, I would not allow him to rule. In recent decades, almost all of Peru’s presidents have ended up in jail or in legal trouble.

Castillo’s defense has suggested a plan that involves taking his case internationally because they are aware that the Peruvian legal system is not fair and argue, among other things, that Castillo limited himself to making a proclamation, which is not a coup. State. Declare that the conditions for his parliamentary dismissal were not met.

An inmate can remain in pretrial detention for an extended period under Peruvian law without a sentence being passed.

Castillo’s legal team has filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and intends to take the matter before the Inter-American Court. However, to do so, a previous Peruvian sentence must have been handed down, and for now, the process seems to be a long way off.

Inside and outside of Peru, Castillo is embroiled in a protracted legal battle. His current goal is to find a phone so he can call his wife.