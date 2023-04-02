Home News Pedro Castillo, in a precarious state of mind and believes that someone is trying to poison him.
News

Pedro Castillo, in a precarious state of mind and believes that someone is trying to poison him.

by admin
Pedro Castillo, in a precarious state of mind and believes that someone is trying to poison him.

Pedro Castillo’s life changed irrevocably on December 7, 2022.

The dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an “exceptional government” were announced that day in a televised address to the nation by the clearly concerned then-president of Peru. Later, when the prosecutor claims that he planned to seek refuge in the Mexican Embassy, ​​he was detained by members of his own escort. Both the Army and the Peruvian Police had not supported his request.

The Congress that he had tried to dissolve decided to remove him from office that afternoon after declaring him morally incompetent for “violating the order established by the Political Constitution.”
A lot has happened since then. Castillo is being held in the Barbadillo de Ate prison, a special prison created to house former imprisoned presidents, where Alberto Fujimori and only him are being held.
He is accused of two crimes: rebellion and conspiracy to commit a crime for his participation in the events of December 7 and belonging to a criminal organization for his alleged participation as a leader in a corruption scheme within his government.

He is subject to two preventive detention orders, one for 18 months and the other for 36 months.
The former president is the only person in a cell of approximately 6 square meters. There are two little rooms in the shape of an L. He sleeps in a bed in one of them. In the other, he has a small space with a table where he can read and eat.

The lead-colored walls of the cell have no windows, but it does have a small bathroom and access to a patio of about five square meters and where he has tried to grow corn and potatoes as he had done all his life on his farm in Chota before enter politics and the Lima tumult. According to previous cases, the former president faces a protracted legal battle.

See also  How to maintain resilience and vitality in 2022 when China's foreign trade volume exceeds US$6 trillion for the first time? |USD|Competitiveness|Import and Export_Sina Technology_Sina.com

His only public appearances are at court, where he wears a sparse beard that never grew while he was free. Castillo uses the Twitter account of a trusted friend to communicate. In addition, he expresses himself in the letters that he writes to Latin American leaders who have received his support, such as the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Colombian Gustavo Petro.

In them, as well as in conversations with people who come to see him, Castillo insists that his attempt to dissolve Congress was both what “the people” demanded of him and the only option he had against a legislature that, in his account, I would not allow him to rule. In recent decades, almost all of Peru’s presidents have ended up in jail or in legal trouble.

Castillo’s defense has suggested a plan that involves taking his case internationally because they are aware that the Peruvian legal system is not fair and argue, among other things, that Castillo limited himself to making a proclamation, which is not a coup. State. Declare that the conditions for his parliamentary dismissal were not met.

An inmate can remain in pretrial detention for an extended period under Peruvian law without a sentence being passed.

Castillo’s legal team has filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and intends to take the matter before the Inter-American Court. However, to do so, a previous Peruvian sentence must have been handed down, and for now, the process seems to be a long way off.

Inside and outside of Peru, Castillo is embroiled in a protracted legal battle. His current goal is to find a phone so he can call his wife.

See also  Chaos on the Atvo bus: "I am the attacked, the controllers even sat on top of me"

You may also like

AI advances by leaps and bounds, technology funds...

Dialogues advance to establish the Mining District in...

Bezzecchi’s first time, nice and wet

The European Union calls on the Houthis to...

Programming Holy Week 2023 Parish of Our Lady...

GrimGrimoire OnceMore, excellent marks for the remaster of...

A “corrupt cleric” ignites anger in Sudan and...

Hard blow to Clan del Golfo: captures and...

Schools closed due to weather alerts in some...

[특허, 톡!] Going Away Together – Unitary European...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy