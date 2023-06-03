Home » Pedro Freile declines to be Jan Topic’s presidential candidate
Pedro Jose Freile announced, this Friday, June 2, through a video that it will not be the presidential candidate for Jan Topic in the early elections of August 2023.

“Ecuadorians, regionals, friends, as is public knowledge despite having the conditions, I decided to decline from the current presidential contest in favor of Jan Topic,” thus began his statement broadcast on his social media accounts.

In addition, he confirmed that the 40-year-old businessman is the most suitable candidate for the Presidency of the Republic due to his profile and experience. And he thanked Jan for the honor of being chosen “as his presidential ticket.”

In the same way, he said that with “deep humility” he welcomes the legal mandate of gender parity for the presidential binomial. This as a sign of respect in “the conquest in terms of rights achieved by Ecuadorian women.” Finally, she assured that she “will support and collaborate with Topic and the woman who accompanies him in these elections.”

On May 30, 2023, Topic had confirmed Freile as his pairing due to his experience in the oil field, his incorruptible profile and the good chemistry they have. However, with the resolution of the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (CNE) on gender parity, their aspirations were interrupted.

