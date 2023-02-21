Maria Clara Ospina

I was going to write about the “zaperoco” created by Gustavo Petro, with its ill-thought-out and little-studied reforms, such as the health and pension reforms, and with its obtuse, divisive and incendiary threats, shouted from a balcony of the presidential palace, in the style of of the outdated communism of the last century. However, I will not. There will be plenty of time to combat this debacle that is just beginning.

I will write about Pedro Gómez Barrera, who has just left us and deserves to be recognized as a Colombian character of those who have created progress, development, employment and wealth, practically starting from scratch. One of those that demonstrate how, in Colombia, it is not the cradle that marks a destination, but courage, purpose, intelligence, perseverance, and capacity. Of those men of peace that Gustavo Petro tries to denigrate by calling them “oligarchs.”

Pedro Gómez was born in Bogotá in 1929. However, he always considered Cucunubá his homeland, the land of his ancestors. The son of a school teacher, he devoted much of his efforts to rewarding the work of Colombian teachers.

From his youth he was a man of fixed purposes, challenging goals, and an overwhelming strength to achieve them. Pedro was above all a self-confident man, that quality led him to carry out works that a less determined man would never have achieved.

In his youth he worked as a night watchman to pay for his studies and thus obtain a law degree, his first goal, which he achieved at the Universidad del Rosario.

He successfully played many roles in life; He was a judge, builder, ambassador, Peace Negotiator, but above all, he was a visionary who, with his works, such as his urbanizations surrounded by parks, trees, and gardens, and his well-conceived shopping centers, the first in Colombia, managed to bring Bogota into modernity, turning it into a cosmopolitan city.

Pedro was above all a patron. Fundación Compartir was for him his most outstanding work. It was conceived between 1979 and 1980 with the purpose of meeting the urgent needs produced by natural catastrophes. Since its foundation, Compartir has become a model of solidarity and the search for equity in the country.

For 40 years, Pedro led, from its board of directors, the different projects carried out by said Foundation, among them the Share the Teacher and Share the Rector Awards, a tribute to the teachers and rectors of Colombia. The Foundation analyzes their work, purpose and methodology as teachers and their impact on their students and their communities, awarding important financial aid, scholarships and prestige to the most outstanding teachers and rectors in the country, “with the aim of promoting the social valuation of their work, make their pedagogical practices visible and support their profession.”

The development of low-income housing and schools in these urbanizations and the #GraciasMaestro Campaign were projects of great impact, as was Festílana, Misión Cucunubá, whose purpose was to promote sheep wool weavers in the region, giving them training to improve sheep breeding. animal, the modernization of their designs, promotion, sale and export of their products. Festilana attracted the charming Cucunubá, buyers of manufactured wool products, and Colombian and international designers.

Pedro Gomez Barrera, lived a valuable life. Rest in peace dear friend.