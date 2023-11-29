Pedro Martínez trio celebrates career in a single concert this Thursday

The ten years of trajectory in contemporary Paraguayan music, will be celebrated this Thursday, November 30, the trio of Pedro Martinez, at the Club Condesa, located in Chile 731, from 9 pm. The group is completed by Chino Corvalán and Gonzalo Resquín.

The show will be presented as a sound journey through a decade of avant-garde Paraguayan music; a journey through the different stages of this project, which, based on the musical roots of our country, proposes a contemporary and universal vision of Paraguayan music.

In addition, it will include a special repertoire that covers the three albums released to date and will feature the participation of luxury guests such as Lizza Bogado, Bruno Muñoz and José Cabrerawho have been part of the group and will join together to make the concert a unique and unforgettable moment.

As part of the celebration, on the same day they release the new song called “Hermetando”, recorded live at the Bridge Media Group studios, paying tribute to one of its main musical references, Hermeto Pascoal, and it is accompanied by a video clip.

The cost of entry is 40,000Gs at the door and reservations are made at 0983054492 or 0981953663. Places are limited.

TRAJECTORY

The Pedro Martínez Trio, led by virtuoso guitarist and composer Pedro Martínez, has consolidated itself as a central figure in contemporary Paraguayan music. Martínez is recognized as one of the most outstanding musicians of the new generation in Paraguay, masterfully combining the musical roots of his country with contemporary influences.

Over the past ten years, they have released three albums, receiving praise both nationally and internationally. This trajectory has led the trio to share their music in more than ten countries throughout Latin America and Europe, conquering audiences and leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.