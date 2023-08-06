Home » Pedro Reyes, the tourism adviser assassinated in the heart of Valledupar
News

Pedro Reyes, the tourism adviser assassinated in the heart of Valledupar

by admin
Pedro Reyes, the tourism adviser assassinated in the heart of Valledupar

This Saturday afternoon, hitmen took the life of Pedro Reyes Arzuaga in the historic center of Valledupar when they tried to rob him. According to preliminary information, the athlete was walking through the historic center of the city when he was approached by a man on a motorcycle to strip him of his cell phone.

The 42-year-old victim would have resisted the robbery, for which he was hit with a firearm by the subject, leaving his body lying on the ground before the gaze of passers-by.

THE PYLON he knew that Pedro Reyes, In addition to being an athlete, he was a tourism advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Montería since 2019 until 2022. For this reason, one of the first to mourn his death was the mayor of the city, Carlos Ordosgoitia.

Pedro Reyes He had arrived in Valledupar a few hours ago to participate in the Valle de Upar Half Marathon, which will take place this Sunday, August 6, in the capital of Cesar. In social networks, Reyes promoted peasant markets, craft and entrepreneurship fairs from the Monteria Tourist Office.

“WE REJECT HIS MURDER”

From the Valle de Upar Half Marathon they mourned the death of Pedro Julio Perez Arzuaga, participant of the athletic race, whose life was taken from him. “As an organization, we reject this abominable act and extend our solidarity embrace to family and friends, and we ask the authorities to act with justice,” they said.

See also  Tragedy at sea in Cagliari: 20 year old drowns while diving with friends

You may also like

“Biggest natural disaster in decades”: dam in Slovenia...

Diana Karazon and Wael Kfoury conclude the nights...

Navy seized 1.8 tons of cocaine in the...

August 6, 2003: Arnold Schwarzenegger announces his candidacy...

2nd quarter Samsung and Hyundai Motors performance… floor...

National Defense Office and Ministry of Emergency Management...

A Convite for Coexistence, ‘Peace for Peace’ by...

Short time away: hiking weeks in Altenberg invite...

The U20 women’s team gathers in Salé

The Iconic Migrant Shelter on Mexico’s Northern Border...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy