Pedro Reyes, the tourism adviser assassinated in the heart of Valledupar

This Saturday afternoon, hitmen took the life of Pedro Reyes Arzuaga in the historic center of Valledupar when they tried to rob him. According to preliminary information, the athlete was walking through the historic center of the city when he was approached by a man on a motorcycle to strip him of his cell phone.

The 42-year-old victim would have resisted the robbery, for which he was hit with a firearm by the subject, leaving his body lying on the ground before the gaze of passers-by.

THE PYLON he knew that Pedro Reyes, In addition to being an athlete, he was a tourism advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Montería since 2019 until 2022. For this reason, one of the first to mourn his death was the mayor of the city, Carlos Ordosgoitia.

We regret the death of Pedro Reyes Arzuaga, who accompanied us in the Government of the People as coordinator of the Tourist Office. To his family and friends our heartfelt condolences. RIP pic.twitter.com/pDBxUPeEVZ — Carlos Ordosgoitia (@caordosgoitia) August 5, 2023

Pedro Reyes He had arrived in Valledupar a few hours ago to participate in the Valle de Upar Half Marathon, which will take place this Sunday, August 6, in the capital of Cesar. In social networks, Reyes promoted peasant markets, craft and entrepreneurship fairs from the Monteria Tourist Office.

Pedro Reyes, coordinator of the Montería Tourist Office, also came to the Mercado Campesino to support the economic revival of the city and buy local. We invite everyone to come to the Olympic Village to help our farmers.#MonteríaSeAbasteceLocal. pic.twitter.com/UfhF0jytHa — SecEducaciónMontería (@SemMonteria) June 20, 2021

“WE REJECT HIS MURDER”

From the Valle de Upar Half Marathon they mourned the death of Pedro Julio Perez Arzuaga, participant of the athletic race, whose life was taken from him. “As an organization, we reject this abominable act and extend our solidarity embrace to family and friends, and we ask the authorities to act with justice,” they said.

